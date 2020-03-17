Best free books for Kindle: 20 classics to read for free

This list of best free Kindle books will fill your Kindle with some of the greatest books the world has seen.

Ever found yourself tutting at one of those "I've read 89 of the 100 definite classic reads!" posts from your friend's social dribble? A feeling of frustration inspired not only by their intellectual bragging but also by the knowledge that you've probably only read five?

Having bought yourself a Kindle to save carting the 500 pages of Game of Thrones around, chances are you're nowhere near close to filling your ebook's cavernous memory.

In the name of literary improvement, we've searched the depths of the ebook site to bring you the best reads and novellas, that - due to the death of authors, commendable volunteers and favourable publishing laws - are totally free.

Brush up on Stoker, rediscover a classic you've avoided since school days or stumble on a new favourite - get downloading.