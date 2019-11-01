Forget Starbucks' red cups - Thomas Dakin's are filled with free G&T

Fancy a free G&T this weekend? Well, if you are in London or Manchester you're in luck. Piggy-backing off of the Starbucks' red cup craze (which seems to now be the official start of winter), gin supremos Thomas Dakin have created their own red cups, which won't be filled with coffee but free G&T.

For one day only, 2 November (Saturday), Thomas Dakin will be offering free Tom & Tonics (their variant of the classic gin and tonic) at Impossible, located on Peter Street, Manchester from 2pm and in the Horse & Wig, London, Holborn, open at 8am.

The reason they are open that early is that 2 November isn't just 'red cup day' but also the Rugby World Cup final. So, it's highly likely that you will be in the pub early - hopefully you'll be celebrating an England win and a free drink will be the icing on the cake.

All you have to do is grab a Dakin-embossed red paper cup and exchange it at the bar for a drink. And if you want another, then you will get 50% off your next drink.

Thomas Dakin is currently top of our best gin list, which is voted for by you. So we're expecting this particular freebie to be pretty popular.

They also want you to tag any images of your smug face with your free booze to get some more freebies - using @ThomasDakinGin on Instagram and the hashtag #redcupday. Probably best to do this before the booze properly sets in.

