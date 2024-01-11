The first trailer for Amy Winehouse's Back to Black biopic has landed

The long-awaited first trailer for Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' biopic has landed - just don't ask what the critics are saying.

The Studio Canal film saw Sam Taylor-Johnson take the helm, as the latest incarnation of the legendary pop songstress prepares to hit screens.

Complete with signature eyeliner, Industry star Marisa Abela steps into the shoes of Winehouse.

The feature also sees Skins and SAS Rogue Heroes star Jack O'Connell taking on the role of Winehouse's partner Blake Fielder - who was married to the pop star from 2007-2009.

Meanwhile, Eddie Marsan appears as Amy's father Mitch Winehouse - who has given the estate's approval where the biopic is concerned.

A true tale of talent and tragedy, the film is set to document the star's rise to fame - from humble North London beginnings to international stardom.

According to the official synopsis, Back to Black "will focus on Amy's extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did"

"A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of '90s Camden High Street to global adoration – and back again, Back to Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt."

Written by Matt Greenhalgh, the creator has reunited with Taylor-Johnson following their collaboration on 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy - a breakout hit for the female director.

Told from the perspective of Winehouse herself, the release documents the creation of the star's groundbreaking studio album, Back to Black, alongside her subsequent rise to prominence.

Countless attempts to document the singer's life have been launched since her untimely death from alcohol poisoning in 23 July, 2011.

Her long-running battle with addiction is well documented, with Winehouse joining what's been ominously dubbed the '27 Club' - a list of musicians, including Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison, whose untimely deaths came at the age of 27.

The film was created with the blessing of the Winehouse estate, overseen by Amy’s father, Mitch.

With the trailer showing Winehouse getting her well-documented “Daddy’s girl” tattoo, Lesley Manville co-stars as Amy’s grandmother, Cynthia - a name which was inked on Winehouse's right arm.

Back to Black will arrive in UK cinemas on April 12.

