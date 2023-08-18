Fargo Season 5 breaks cover - it would be criminal to miss this

Fargo season 5 has an official release date - and it's so close we can almost taste it.

Yes, you read that correctly, telly land's favourite crime-based comedy is back, with Noah Hawley's fifth season set to feature some pretty jaw-dropping names.

Introducing a host of new characters alongside the furniture, Jon Hamm and Joe Keery star as a father-son duo hunting Juno Temple, with Jason Leigh thrown into the mix for good measure.

Set to return to the small screen on November 21, the new storyline will see Temple star as Dorothy Lyon, a housewife from the Midwest who harbours a dark and mysterious past.

On the run from authorities, Temple's character crosses paths with a local sheriff Roy Tillman and his son Gator - played by Hamm and Keery respectively.

It's been a long and arduous journey for the local sheriff, who's had his sights on Dot for quite some time.

Except, as Dorothy sees it, some secrets are best left hidden (even from your own husband).

With Dot attempting to shield her family from her criminal past, her well-intentioned husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his meddling mother Lorraine Lyon, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

A high-powered CEO heading up the largest debt collection agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” as she's known, appears unimpressed with her son’s choice of spouse, according to the new series' synopsis.



Edging closer to the modern day, the fifth season of the hit drama is set in 2019 against the sleepy, Midwestern backdrop of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Serving up a deliciously muted colour palette - as is oh-so traditional of Fargo series past and present, the new series looks set to curb our insatiable appetite for the macabre.

A series that has attracted a host of A-list names, Fargo alumni currently consist of Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and comedian Chris Rock to name but a few.



It's a stellar line-up, with season five set to land on US streaming platform FX and FX on Hulu on November 21 and hopefully on Disney Plus in the UK soon after.