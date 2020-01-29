Fall in love with Adidas' minimalist Valentine's Day trainer drop

Whether you’re searching for a present for that special someone or you’re all about the #SelfLove this Valentine’s Day, adidas has it covered.

How so? Well, the sportswear giant has reworked a number of its classic silhouettes for a limited-edition Valentine’s collection - perfect for those gift-hunters who are feeling a little uninspired.





A number of adidas’ best-selling silhouettes have had a bit of a face-lift in time for V-day - including the brand’s Stan Smith, Superstar, and Nizza silhouettes.





The best part? The designs are probably more minimal than you’d expect, meaning you can wear these kicks without the fear of looking like a walking ode to cupid.









Part of a 5-shoe pack, the collection doubles up on the Stan Smith and Superstar, with the Nizza featuring scarlet branding on its tongue, heel, and a heart-shaped patch on the side to keep things on-theme.





In keeping with the classic white upper colour blocking of the design, the two Stan Smith designs feature the heart motif and red Stan Smith embroidery respectively, alongside gold and red minimalist highlights.





The Superstars – which turn 50 this year - have, however, deviated from past years’ Valentine’s offerings somewhat.





Available in a black and a white colourway, the design features a vibrant contrasting red interior for those looking to impose a valentine's day dress code.





The Stan Smith and Superstar designs are both set to retail for $80 on the US adidas website, while the Nizza design is available for a reasonable $60.



