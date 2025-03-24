End of an Era: BBC axes Blue Peter live shows after a decade

I would bet that nearly every single child growing up in the UK has a core memory of Blue Peter - it was an unspoken rule that anyone who obtained the coveted Blue Peter badge had automatic playground superiority. If I took a shot for every snotty primary school kid who brought in some kind of Blue Peter paraphernalia in for show and tell, I would be blackout right about now.

Blue Peter is cemented in the collective British childhood; as the BBC’s (and the world’s) longest running children’s show, it has graced our screens for over 66 years with the first episode airing in 1958. But, the BBC has announced a major shake-up for the beloved show, as it will be moving away from a live format to being pre-recorded only.





The BBC has said that this change is owing to a change in viewing habits, and has cancelled future live episodes. At its peak, the show ran three times a week on BBC One. The show will continue to be broadcast on iPlayer, BBC Two and CBBC according to the BBC, in its new pre-recorded format.





Blue Peter has seen 43 presenters including Valerie Singleton, Anthea Turner, Richard Bacon, Matt Baker, Gethin Jones, and Helen Skelton to name a few.





Former host, Simon Thomas, shared his reaction to the news on Instagram on Friday (21st). “Apparently (I had no idea) today is the last ever LIVE Blue Peter on television,” he wrote. He clarified that “the show isn’t finishing”. Thomas said he would be “forever grateful” for his time on Blue Peter, saying that “the show took a chance” on him, despite being “a complete unknown”, and he had previously been told he “would never make it as a kids presenter.”





Thomas went on to say that “We probably didn’t realise it at the time; but we were working in the last years of the golden age of children’s TV”. He finished by saying that reminiscing had “reaffirm[ed] how blessed” he feels to have been able to work on the show. Other ex-presenters including Mat Baker, Katy Hill, and Zoe Salmons commented on his post, sharing their memories and love for the show.





Shini Muthukrishnan, Joel Mawhinney, and Abby Cook comprise the current presenter lineup.





A BBC spokesperson said: “Blue Peter continues to be loved by generations across the UK.

“As we continue to navigate a challenging market and young audience viewing habits evolve, it is necessary to make some changes to ensure that BBC Studios Kids and Family Productions delivers a dynamic, digital-first brand that will future-proof the show and sustain its legacy for years to come.”

With YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram all becoming popular streaming platforms with growing audiences for Children’s entertainment, Blue Peter might just be the first casualty of the industry's fight for survival.

Main image via BBC



