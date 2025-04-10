British version of Saturday Night Live show set for 2026

The late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, is finally introducing a UK version on Sky/NOW TV. Sketch comedy in the UK has never been as welcome as it is stateside, but it’s hard not to see a gap in the market with barely any British sketch shows around.

Lorne Michaels, the creator of the US version, will executive produce the project, with the show set to air in 2026. The UK offering is expected to follow the same irreverent tone and fast-paced sketches that fans have come to love over the show's storied history, using different celebrity hosts each week.

A core cast of British comics will write and deliver the sketches, but there is still no word on who will be part of the show’s inaugural season or who we can expect to feature. British comics being the focus, though, should help the format transition to a new audience, and tap into our unique, self-deprecating brand of satire.

Even if you’ve never engaged with SNL, it's hard not to recognise some of the talent the show has produced, with huge names like Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Robert Downey Jr., Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, and more coming through the show's production line of talent.

The show taps into what’s currently occurring in world affairs. Recent guests include Jack Black promoting his new film, A Minecraft Movie, while musical legend Elton John also recently performed. The show gets some great talent and should be a good addition to anyone’s Saturday night TV watching habits.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, check out our favourite skits from the SNL 50th anniversary special.

Main image via NBC