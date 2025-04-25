Paddington the Musical is hitting the stage this autumn

Paddington Bear has always been pretty iconic, but over the last decade, he has catapulted into full-on rockstar territory, with his trilogy of films not only being quintessentially British but also outstanding family films that anyone can enjoy.

Now, everyone’s favourite marmalade munching mammal is going for the big time and will be gracing the West End’s Savoy Theatre with a brand new musical based on the books that started it all and the films, as mentioned earlier.

Paddington The Musical, as it’s aptly named, will also release alongside a book by Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale (Nell Gwynn, Summerland), and music and lyrics by McFly’s Tom Fletcher (The Creakers). Speaking to the BBC, Tom Fletcher said he felt “honoured and lucky,” while also hoping they can “do Paddington proud.”

Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, Starlight Express, Just For One Day) will direct the show, with more of the creative team to be announced. Considering the show has been in development for the last five years, it should be a spectacle when it releases. The cast is also unknown at this time.

StudioCanal, the studio that brought the films to life, will also be working on the project. CEO Anna Marsh expressed delight in the talented team involved, stating it has been a privilege to witness their heartfelt, humorous, wondrous, and imaginative approach to bringing Paddington to life.

She added that they eagerly anticipate audiences experiencing the magic of the production. StudioCanal is continually exploring innovative ways to extend Paddington's story while respecting Michael Bond's legacy and his well-known request: "Please look after this bear."

The show will start on 1st November, with tickets going on sale from 15th May. You can sign up for ticket reminders on the site to be first in line to see what antics Paddington gets up to next.



