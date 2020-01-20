Dr. Martens celebrates 60th anniversary with 12 limited-edition designs

It’s hard to find a footwear brand that transcends the decades quite like the classic curves, lace-up front and hardened soles of Dr. Martens.

Worn by everyone from the punks of Camden to the prominent catwalk models of LA, the brand’s hardy designs have become something of a wardrobe staple across the globe.





Now, as the brand sets out to celebrate its 60th anniversary, it’s no real surprise to hear that there are a few surprises planned to mark the occasion.





And when we say ‘a few’, we actually mean 12.





Named after the date it was first launched - 01.04.60 - Dr. Martens’ instantly recognisable 1460 boot is set to be redesigned by 12 prominent collaborators to mark its diamond anniversary.









Tasked with interpreting the brief “What does the 1460 mean to you?”, one brand’s collaborative design will drop each month throughout the course of 2020.





The first of the collaborations comes from Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape which has channeled an all-over military-inspired aesthetic for January’s drop.





Reprising a long-running creative relationship, it’s the fourth time Dr. Martens and A Bathing Ape have joined forces on a footwear project.





Fusing the Japanese brand’s classic DNA - with origins dating back to Harajuku in the '90s - and its love of camouflage with Dr.Martens’ classic design history, the partnership is a nod to the history of both brands.





To get technical, the special edition 8-eye boot features a black leather front and contrasting green camo upper, melding together signature elements from both brands.





We’re now excited to see the unveiling of the remaining 11 - and get our hands on a pair.





You can pick yourself up a pair from 25 January at drmartens.com



