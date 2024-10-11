The creator of Peaky Blinders has a new show - and it looks incredible

Disney Plus has dropped a new trailer for an upcoming TV series, one set in not-so-sunny London.

A Thousand Blows’s trailer sees the brilliant Stephen Graham adopt his best cor blimey guv’nor accent in what looks like a good and proper grimy 1880s take on the UK’s capital.

We see smog-ridden skies, the gap between the haves and have nots laid bare. Lots of boxing, and ladies in old-fashioned Victorian era dress. And all of that is packed into under 40 seconds.

We don’t think you’re going to see too many major spoilers in this little sting. Other than that Stephen Graham is looking almost Marvel-grade buff for this one:

A Thousand Blows comes “from the creators of Peaky Blinders,” most notably the legendary Steven Knight. He created Peaky Blinders and Taboo — and the top-notch Locke and Eastern Promises years before.

Graham plays Sugar Goodson, a boxer. He butts heads with Alex (Francis Lovehall) and Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby), who have just arrived from Jamaica, and are looking to make it in the city.

Hezekiah gets pulled into the world of illegal underground boxing. Another key story strand is that of The Forty Elephants, a female criminal gang headed up by Mary Carr (Erin Doherty). Expect big clashes.

The show won’t be out on Disney+ until 2025. But its first two episodes are getting a cinema screening on the day we write this, October 11.

They are to be shown at, suitably enough, London’s BFI Southbank at 6pm. Tickets are sold out, but this suggests we may get to hear about whether A Thousand Blows is any good months ahead of its actual release.

This also suggests Disney thinks it’s onto a winner with A Thousand Blows.

The first season will consist of an unusually generous 12 episodes, but we’re still waiting to hear of an exact release date.