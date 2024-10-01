Fantastic first look at Netflix's next big crime drama spin-off revealed

A movie spin-off of Peaky Blinders is now in production and the first image from the movie has dropped.

The show - about the Peaky Blinders, a fictional crime gang that was formed in Birmingham, England after the First World War - was originally shown in the UK on the BBC, but it was catapulted to global success when Netflix picked up the US rights a decade ago now.

Such was the popularity of the series, Netflix signed up for a movie sequel (alongside BBC Film) which sees Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth.

Speaking about the movie, which will be set during World War II, creator Steven Knight explained: “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

This will be a time shift for the show. During its six seasons it was set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, so it's fair to say a few things will have happened before the season finale and the movie.

Image Credit: Netflix

On directing duties is Tom Harper, who was a director on the show. He said to Netflix about his involvement: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

“Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

Netflix did a similar thing with its other big drama that it adopted from the BBC - Luther. After the detective show ended, it put out a follow-up movie, Luther: The Fallen Son. Despite lacklustre reviews, it was a massive streaming success.

There's no release date for the Peaky Blinders movie, but it's filming right now in Birmingham and the Midlands.

