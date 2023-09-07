Disney Plus just dropped an incredible streaming deal

With the streaming wars as they are right now, the big streamers are doing what they can do to vie for your attention. One of the best ways to do this is drop the price - and that's what Disney Plus has done for a limited time.

Right now, you can get Disney Plus for a whopping 75% off. The deal means that Disney Plus is just £1.99 a month for three months which saves you some £18.

75% off! Disney Plus - 3 month discount offer £1.99 / month Disney Plus is 75% off right now, with the offer running out 20 September. Buy now and you get three months for just £1.99 a month! Get now from Disney Plus

The deal comes just before Disney Plus Day which is taking place 8 September and is a celebration of all things Disney Plus.

Launched in the midst of the pandemic, the streaming service was a big statement from Disney, offering up much of its legacy content for a monthly fee, while adding new shows and movies at an incredible rate. Since its inception we have had myriad Star Wars spin-offs, Marvel small-screen adventures and a whole host of Star-related original programmes.

Couple this with some major movies going straight to the platform and bypassing cinemas altogether - including Black Widow and Turning Red - and it's become a major part of how we all consume our entertainment.

While there have been a few wobbles along the way - the latest being a content purge to save money - Disney Plus is still a massive Netflix rival and at its current price it's an absolute steal.

Check out our Disney Plus guides to see just what is available on the platform:

Image Credit: Disney / Pixar

Disney has also revealed that it's big box-office hit Elemental is coming to the service 13 September. Couple this with Loki: Season 2 landing early October and it feels like a very good time to sign-up, especially with the discount!

Remember, this discount is available now and until 20 September so be quick!