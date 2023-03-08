Daredevil cast finally revealed: this is who will be returning

Jon Bernthal is set to return as Frank Castle, better known as The Punisher, in the Daredevil: Born Again TV show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He joins Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fish and Charlie Cox as the lead, who were already confirmed to be reprising their roles after 2015’s Daredevil series.

Born Again shares its title with a Daredevil comic book story arc from 1986. However, it did not feature Bernthal’s character Frank Castle.

This suggests the comic will either form a thematic base for the TV series, or that the show will simply develop beyond the original storyline in its not-inconsiderable planned 18-episode run.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to start filming in New York this month, and to be released in the earlier stages of 2024 on Disney Plus.

2024 will mark six years since the final episode of the last Daredevil season was initially broadcast. Three seasons of the show were made, with Netflix.

Showrunner Erik Olson did pitch a fourth season in 2018, but the show stopped at season three. That makes more sense in today’s context, as Disney Plus would launch the next year, bringing us many more Marvel shows.

The only question is why it has taken Disney quite so long to bring Daredevil back — it is, after all, number one on our best Marvel TV shows shortlist.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are the lead writers of Daredevil: Born Again. Corman and Ord’s previous credits include spy thriller shows Covert Affairs and The Enemy Within.

Previous Daredevil show writer Drew Goddard is not involved this time around. However, lead actor Charlie Cox has said Born Again will retain the dark and gritty feel of the older incarnation, rather than adopting the lighter, more comedy-infused style of some other Marvel shows.



