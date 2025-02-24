Daniel Craig's mystery Omega Seamaster watch revealed

One of Daniel Craig’s hobbies is turning up at lavish events wearing unannounced Omega watches — just like James Bond wears in the films — and one of the ones he teased last year has finally been revealed.

This Omega Seamaster Diver 300M was seen on Craig’s wrist at an awards ceremony in November 2024, and is finally official.

It’s a striking one too, and the first Omega watch to use its “bronze gold” alloy for both the casing and strap.

This alloy is 37.5% 9K gold, silver and palladium, and lends the watch a distinctive appearance quite different to classic gold. And, yep, it’s nothing like normal bronze in its composition. The alloy should age more gracefully than bronze, not subject to the same green or brown oxidisation.

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M is a 42mm watch, and also retains some aluminium elements. Its bezel is anodised aluminium, with markings made in glow-in-the-dark Super-LumiNova. The dial is black sandblasted aluminium, contrasting against the burgundy of the bezel. Its hands are PVD 18K coated bronze gold.

An Omega Master Co-axial 8806 movement powers the watch, and there’s no date window to detract from the colour collision going on here. Around the back, the workings of the movement are exposed by a Sapphire rear window. And it has a 55-hour power reserve.

There are two key versions of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M, showing how much colour plays a part in the personality of this particular design.

The watch with bronze gold mesh strap will cost you £26,400. A rubber strap edition will cost significantly less, although we don’t have UK pricing for that model just yet.

Still, you could buy well over 37,000 of those bronze gold watches for the price Amazon has reportedly spent getting control of the James Bond license.

Daniel Craig confirmed years ago that 2021’s No Time to Die would be his last James Bond movie. And as yet we haven’t heard who will take on the mantle.

Will Omega even remain the official James Bond watch brand going forwards? It has been since 1995, when we saw Pierce Brosnan wearing an Omega Seamaster in Goldeneye. Anyone for an Amazon Basics super-spy watch?





