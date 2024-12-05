Converse x Commes des Garçons collab gets skate-ready with One Star Academy Pro release

Has there been a more pervasive sneaker collaboration over the last decade than that between Commes des Garçons and Converse? For a while it felt like you couldn’t walk down the street without seeing the beady eyes of that little red heart peeking out from someone's high tops.

That collaboration / invasion continues this week with a new release that will see the two join forces for Converse’s performance skate fit, with two new Converse x CDG One Star Academy colourways launching.

It’s a familiar silhouette for the CDG x One Star Academy Pros, offered up in “Milk/Black” and “Black/Egret” styles. Each, as you’d expect, have that red heart screen printed heart logo across their sides, as well as the traditional One Star converse logo.

For skaters looking for a functional as well as fashionable build, the One Star Academy Pros also offer CX foam cushioning “for an elevated board feel”, and a CONS traction outsole for better grip on the board, too.

The unisex low-top goes on sale Friday 6th December, priced at £140, and can be picked up at Dover Street Market and Comme des Garçons shops, as well as online, and via the Converse website.