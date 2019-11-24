Cheap iPad Pro Black Friday deal: Massive £220 saving on this iPad Pro

The Black Friday sales always offer up some great tech deals, and they certainly hasn’t disappointed this year, either.
This iPad Pro deal from Amazon is a particularly good one - with the retailer offering 36% off the model.
Now only £399, the 64GB iPad usually retails at around £570 (RRP is officially £619), making it a great Black Friday bargain for anyone looking to update their old device.
And while this iPad Pro may be a couple of years old, it’s still got plenty to offer (especially at this price).
The design is still sleek, it has a 10.5-inch ProMotion display and four speakers offer some pretty punchy audio.
It also has a touch ID fingerprint sensor and you can attach a smart keyboard, too, for when you need to actually get some serious work done.
