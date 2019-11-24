This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Cheap iPad Pro Black Friday deal: Massive £220 saving on this iPad Pro

Amazon's Black Friday sale has some big discounts on the iPad Pro

Holly Pyne

The Black Friday sales always offer up some great tech deals, and they certainly hasn’t disappointed this year, either.

This iPad Pro deal from Amazon is a particularly good one - with the retailer offering 36% off the model.


save £220
Apple iPad Pro 10.5
£399
The good news: it's £220 off the RRP of this iPad. And this is a seriously powerful iPad Pro, with a 10.5-inch screen. Bad news: it's a slightly older model from 2017/2018. However, you'll pay twice as much for the newer 11-inch version. A sweet deal, we'd say.
Buy now from Amazon


Now only £399, the 64GB iPad usually retails at around £570 (RRP is officially £619), making it a great Black Friday bargain for anyone looking to update their old device.


And while this iPad Pro may be a couple of years old, it’s still got plenty to offer (especially at this price).


The design is still sleek, it has a 10.5-inch ProMotion display and four speakers offer some pretty punchy audio.


It also has a touch ID fingerprint sensor and you can attach a smart keyboard, too, for when you need to actually get some serious work done.



