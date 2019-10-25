Best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare deal - save 28% with this PS4 bundle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally here - and that means there’s a tonne of deals about - but it’s difficult to know which ones are actually worth going for.

That’s why we thought we’d rave about this PS4 bundle, which actually seems like a pretty cracking deal.

Curry’s PC World are currently selling Modern Warfare, along with a 3-month subscription to PlayStation Plus for just £49.99 - the same price as the game on its own.

That’s a generous saving of £19.99 (or 28%), as the items separately would have cost you £69.98.

So what do you get with the subscription? You’ll be given exclusive discounts on games from the PlayStation Store and access to new multiplayer elements of games.

Though, the best part is probably that you get two PS4 games to download each month - and they’re decent games, too - as it includes games such as The Last of US Remastered, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Batman: Arkham City.

Fancy getting your hands on it? Then you best be quick as the deal expires at the end of today (Friday).