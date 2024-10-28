From the Bear to the Boss: Here’s Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen for new biopic

Here’s your first look at Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear and The Iron Claw, as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere:

The film, which has entered production with the Emmy-winning actor being directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles) from script also by Cooper, will explore the period in which Springsteen’s sixth studio album, 1982's Nebraska, was recorded and released.

Nebraska marked a stark difference in output from Springsteen’s earlier euphoric rock releases — Nebraska is instead a dark and brooding acoustic album, looking at the lives of serial killers, down-and-outs and social outcasts. It was a particularly prolific period for Springsteen — a prolific artist at the best of times — with one demo recording session producing 15 tracks, and also paving the way for Springsteen’s career-defining Born In The U.S.A album.

The recording of Nebraska “marked a pivotal time in [Sprigsteen’s] life, one that he would only openly talk about decades after its release,” reads a press release accompanying this first image.

“It’s regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom and without The E Street Band, ‘Nebraska’ is considered one of Springsteen’s most enduring works — a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” said Cooper in a statement.

“Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honouring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”

Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are involved in the production of the film, so expect an authentic — if not particularly revealing — look at Springsteen’s life at the time.

No release date yet this early into production, but we’ll be following the one closely in the coming months.