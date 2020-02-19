​Brit Awards 2020: Billie Eilish debut’s No Time To Die live and Dave steals the show

The world has been waiting in anticipation to catch a live rendition of the forthcoming No Time To Die theme song, and last night, Billie Eilish delivered in style.



Taking to the stage at last night’s 2020 Brit Awards, she was joined on stage by an impressive sounding 22 piece orchestra.





With none other than Hans Zimmer in the audience and London’s o2 Arena packed to the rafters with the who’s who of the music industry, quelling the nerves for the first live rendition of the track was no mean feat for the 18-year-old.





The neon green haired songstress’ performance was certainly one of the more memorable moments from last night’s awards - a date that sees the music industry let their hair down, party like it’s the last day on earth and use the stage for a political statement (or three).













Presented by comedian Jack Whitehall, it’s safe to say Eilish wasn’t alone in grabbing our attention.





Album Of The Year winner Dave scooped the award for his 2019 hit record Psychodrama, taking to the stage to make a political statement during his performance.





"And if somebody hasn't said it / Equality is a right, it doesn't deserve credit / If you don't wanna get it, then you're never gonna get it / How the news treats Kate versus how they're treating Meghan," he rapped. "It is racist, whether or not it feels racist / The truth is our Prime Minister is a real racist."





Meanwhile "Someone You Love" singer Lewis Capaldi accepted the Awards for Best British Single and New Artist with a bottle of Buckfast in hand.





And then came the mysterious disappearance of a certain Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter.









Speculation has been rife after Greg James failed to turn up for his Breakfast Show slot at 6am - with Adele Roberts and Jordan North stepping in to cover the presenter’s early shift.







"He's in a lot of trouble. It's the biggest breakfast show in the world and he hasn't turned up," declared North.





Needless to say, it was a night for the ages, packed with top notch performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Stormzy, Rising Star winner Celeste and Lizzo.



