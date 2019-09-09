Best James Bond movies: classic 007 films, ranked

The 25th James Bond film, widely assumed to be the last starring Daniel Craig, arrives in cinemas in 2020 - this has got us thinking, which films would it have to beat to be classed as one of the best James Bond movies?

UPDATE:Former Bond Pierce Brosnan has revealed that he would like a woman to play James Bond after Daniel Craig. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter he explained: "I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting,” although did admit that it probably wouldn't happen under the watch of the Broccolis, the producer of the Bond movies.

Currently, no successor to Craig has been revealed - despite much speculation around who would fill his shoes. With Doctor Who currently played brilliantly by Jodi Whitaker, there has been thinking that other male-dominated franchises could do with a refresh. What do you think, do you want to see a female Bond? If so, who should get the role?

Currently, the new movie has is something of a tricky production, if reports are to be believed, owing to the usual mix of an injury to its leading man, a stunt explosion injuring people and changes of director. But this is all little sweat when it comes to a 007 adventure.

Over the history of the series, there have been changes, fears that everything has run its course and difficult productions. Yet, in the midst of it all, 007 is still standing. Here’s our pick of Mr Bond’s finest big screen adventures.

Upvote your favourite, and suggest any Bond capers you think we need to add at the bottom.

Upgrade your home cinema experience with one of the best soundbars, tested by our expert

Best James Bond movies 1 . From Russia With Love £12 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon Vintage 007. Comfortably one of the most popular 007 adventures, this was the second official Bond film, and saw a cocktail of the Cold War, the Orient Express, dangerous shoes and Connery as a man already very much at home in Bond’s tuxedo. Notably, this was named by the man himself as his favourite of his James Bond movies. Its sizeable box office was the taking off point for the franchise too. 84 20 Thanks for voting 2 . Goldfinger £9 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon Never mind Shirley Eaton’s Jill Masterson covered in gold paint, the superb Goldfinger – with Sean Connery as Bond - has one of the very best villains in the entire series. Bullion dealer Auric Goldfinger is a fabulous foe, portrayed in sinister style by Gert Frobe (although his voice was mostly dubbed by actor Michael Collins). Orson Welles was originally on the shortlist too, but his price was too high. It all turned out okay, though. 78 21 Thanks for voting 3 . Casino Royale £8 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon Daniel Craig’s debut outing was a stark reinvention for the Bond saga, a soft reboot that also picked up on the darker edges hinted in the Timothy Dalton movies. It plays matters a lot more seriously than the later Brosnan movies it follows. And within ten minutes, fears over the once-contentious casting of Craig are pretty much laid to rest (although you can still find the original protest site online!). Even outside of its Bond clothes, this is an excellent action thriller. Within them, even better. 94 40 Thanks for voting 4 . GoldenEye £15 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon It’s easy to forget just how big a gamble 1995’s GoldenEye was. The series had been off screens for over six years. It had a new Bond, a director fresh to the series, and films such as True Lies were snapping at its heels. Yet Pierce Brosnan’s debut in the role (having had to turn the part down before) not only re-energised the series, it also proved inspiration for one of the best videogames of its generation too. Not bad.

82 32 Thanks for voting 5 . The Spy Who Loved Me £15 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon The 10th Bond adventure remains notable for pretty much abandoning the Ian Fleming novel it was based on (perhaps understandable, given that Bond doesn’t turn up in the book for its first two-thirds). That said, it’s arguably the finest of the Roger Moore 007 era (a view shared by the man himself), with some cracking villains too: Richard Kiel’s Jaws and Curt Jurgen’s Karl Stromberg. Notably, Steven Spielberg, then just post-Jaws, turned down the chance to direct. 73 33 Thanks for voting 6 . Live And Let Die £13 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon Roger Moore’s iconic tenure as Bond began with the death of three MI6 agents, a funeral in New Orleans and one of the series’s most enduring opening songs. Tying itself close to the rise of Blaxploitation cinema of the early 70s, for all the qualities of Live And Let Die – and there are many – there’s unease particularly in a modern context about the racial language and clichés it employs. Moore is impressive in the midst of it all. 64 29 Thanks for voting 7 . Skyfall £8 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon The first James Bond movie that grossed over $1bn at the box office saw Sam Mendes in the director’s chair, and an adventure that was – for financial reasons – mainly based in the UK (follow-up Spectre had a much bigger budget, and went far more geographically expansive, to arguably lesser effect). The production very much turned this to its advantage, beefing up the role of Judi Dench’s M, and zeroing in on the relationship between her and Bond. Bonus points for its Home Alone-esque final act. 79 48 Thanks for voting 8 . Thunderball £11 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon So good they (sort of) made it twice. As fun as 1965’s Thunderball is, it’s notable for being at the heart of a 45-year dispute over the rights to it. The same dispute allowed the film’s producer, Kevin McClory, to remake the movie as an unofficial 007 adventure in the shape of 1983’s Never Say Never Again (that saw a wiggy Sean Connery return to the role of Bond). Stick with the original is our tip.

57 27 Thanks for voting 9 . Licence To Kill £9 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon Sporting a 15 certificate, a far more violent edge and Timothy Dalton’s Bond in a very bad mood, there’s an underlying brutality to Licence To Kill (ask Felix Leiter). It took the series to much darker places, long before Daniel Craig was fitted for a tux. Dalton was contracted to make a third 007 adventure, but in part the reaction to his impressive sophomore outing curtailed his run. A pity, because Licence To Kill holds up really well.

55 40 Thanks for voting 10 . On Her Majesty’s Secret Service £13 (Blu-ray) View now at Amazon George Lazenby may not be the finest Bond – this marked his one and only appearance in the role – but there’s a case for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service being one of the very best Bond movies. Originally intended to be the fourth, rather than sixth, 007 adventure, this is arguably the vintage 007 outing that’s become more popular as time has gone on. On its original release? Well, Sean Connery was sanctioned a bumper payday to return to the role of Bond in its aftermath. Ouch. 60 58 Thanks for voting View More