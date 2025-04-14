5 Coachella weekend one performances you should watch right now

The first weekend of Coachella 2025 has wrapped up. As ever, the whole thing will take place all over again next weekend, on April 18-20.

But the first weekend offers some pretty good tips on who you should head to, if you’re lucky enough to be attending the festival.

And if you’re not? Coachella live streamed the entire thing across its YouTube channel, with views of all the main stages.

You can re-live the entire weekend from your living room if you like. However, we do think five moments stood out from Coachella weekend one. We've steered clear of the headliners — Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day — but Lady Gaga's set in particular is also one to give a watch.

Here are the other 5 Coachella performances we recommend checking out.

The Go-Go’s feat. Billy Joe Armstrong

No hot young things to see here, but ageless Green Day frontman Billy Joy Armstrong joined iconic punk band The Go-Go’s on-stage for what was Coachella’s most eye-opening collab.

Charli xcx

British pop sensation Charli xcx returned to Coachella after her 2023 performance, claiming third spot on the main stage on Saturday. She brought with her special guest appearances from Billy Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan, to a suitably effusive response from the crowd.

Kneecap

Ireland’s own Kneecap continued their ascent with a 50-minute set at Coachella’s Sonora stage on Friday.

The Prodigy

Keith may be gone but The Prodigy continue to rock stages like almost no-one else. The group headlined the Mojave stage, and brought out the classics including Breathe.

Marina

Marina is having a moment with her latest single Cuntissimo, making her one of the most popular streams from the festival so far.

We also recommend checking in at the Coachella YouTube channel over the coming days, as we expect more of the festival’s highlights to appear as separate video drops.

