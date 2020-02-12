We finally know when Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond song is dropping

We were hoping to hear the new No Time To Die theme song at the Oscars. Billie Eilish had signed up to perform, so it was inevitable that we would hear it, right? Wrong.

Instead, the makers of No Time To Die decided that the song warranted its own announcement and now we know exactly when we will hear the new Bond song for the first time.

According to a Twitter post, Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond song will be unleashed to the world 4pm, 13th February.

According to the Tweet: "The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled No Time To Die and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie"

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDiepic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

Accompanying this are a few brooding piano notes, that sound like a re-jigged version of the Bond's classic Leitmotif.

Eilish has kept quiet about the Bond song, but did reveal recently that the song is indeed a ballad and it is being produced by her brother (like her album), Finneas O'Connell.

No Time To Die will mark the last time we will see Daniel Craig in the famous tux and is said to be a movie that wraps up the threads of Craig's time as Bond, bringing back some familiar faces and adding new ones, including Rami Malek as the main Bond villain.



Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will be out 3 April.

