Blur Live at Wembley Stadium concert film and To The End documentary head to Sky Arts and Now this Christmas

Didn’t manage to get tickets to Blur’s big Wembley stadium shows last year? Or lucky enough to be looking to relive the highlights? You’ll be able to do so from the comfort of your living room come Christmas, with Sky bagging the exclusive streaming rights to the live show film and accompanying documentary.

Sky Arts and the Now TV streaming platform will be showing Blur Live at Wembley Stadium and the Blur: To The End documentary back-to-back from 9pm on 28th December — a pairing that shows the Britpop behemoths as they reunite for their first album in 8 years, the critically acclaimed number-one album ‘The Ballad of Darren.’

“We all have hugely involving and complicated lives and we're so lucky that we get to spend this time together, just the four of us,” said frontman Damon Albarn of the reunion. “And that's the beauty of it.”

“We've barely communicated for the last 10 years,” added bass player Alex James. “I mean even when we really split up, it didn't take this long to make a record, but what's wonderful is as soon as the four of us get in a room together, it's just exactly the same as it was when we were all 19.”

It’s a timely win for Sky, with the nation collectively donning its rose-tinted glasses as it looks back (not in anger) at the Britpop era ahead of the massive Oasis reunion tour in 2025. A couple of films from their fiercest 90s rivals feels like a great warm-up act.