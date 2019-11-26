Odeon's Black Friday Limitless deal earns you a £30 voucher

Odeon has kicked-off its Black Friday celebrations, offering a £30 Amazon voucher if you sign up for its Limitless card.

Limitless lets you see as many films as you want, as often as you want, for £17.99 a month. Or £19.99 a month if you want to visit central London cinemas like Leicester Square and Luxe Haymarket.

This is one of just a handful of Odeon Limitless deals we’ve seen since the service launched in 2016. At once point you could get a £30 Odeon gift card, which wasn’t ideal when Limitless already covers your ticket. And earlier this year Odeon offered a “12 months for the price of 10” deal.

Last year Limitless also came with an Amazon voucher during Black Friday 2018, a £40 one too. However, £30 is enough to cover a Christmas present or two.

To get your £30 voucher, just use the promo code “BF19” when sailing through the checkout process. This code will work until 2 December.



We highly recommend Limitless if there’s an Odeon near you. Just prepare yourself for the urge to see every terrible movie that hits the big screen, and prepare your friends for a deluge of stories about badly behaved audiences. But for unlimited cinema, the price is worth it.

