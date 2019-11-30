This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Black Friday Amazon deal: Get two Echo Dots for less than £40

That’s less than the RRP of one

Holly Pyne

Black Friday has always brought in some fantastic tech deals, and this Amazon Echo Dot deal is definitely one of them.

Usually £49.99 each, you can now buy two Echo Dots for just £39.99 for both.
Put another way, you can essentially buy two for less than the price of one. Simply enter the promo code ECHODOT2PACK at the checkout to redeem the offer.
It’s Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with features including voice control of music, lights and heating (just to name a few).
They have also improved the sound quality on this third generation to improve the experience when you’re listening to music, audiobooks or podcasts.
So, why would you want two? Well, you can connect your Echo Dot devices together so that you can ‘drop in’ and make announcements to other rooms. So, you could let everyone know dinner is ready without having to raise your voice (handy huh).
Now, the eagle-eyed among you may have spotted that the Echo Dot is currently on sale anyway for the price of £22, which is a pretty good deal itself.
But even at that discounted price, you’ll still save yourself £4 by using the promo code when you buy two. So why not use that money to treat yourself to a coffee on Monday morning instead.
One thing to be aware of - there is a restriction of one 2-pack per customer, but that’s to be expected.
Echo Dot - 3rd Gen (Set of 2)
£39.99
You can now get two Echo Dots for less than the price of one. Usually costing £49.99 each, Amazon is currently offering two of its most popular smart speaker for £39.99. Simply enter promo code ECHODOT2PACK at checkout.
Buy now at Amazon

