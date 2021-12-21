Big new The Batman tease revealed: are we getting a trilogy?

The Batman is not part of the DCEU and is its own standalone movie, according to new reports, but that doesn't mean that it will be just one movie as others are mapped out.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home swinging itself to box-office domination, the appetite for superhero movies is still there. This is good news as another big comic-book film will be with us in March 2022, The Batman.

While the movie is still months away, we have been getting a lot of teases about the new film, with Empire coming up trumps with a couple of great exclusives.

First up is the news that director Matt Reeves has based his Bruce Wayne on none other than Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” he said in an interview. "That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Then there's the news that the movie is definitely not part of the DCEU and is its own standalone thing with producer Dylan Clark noting: “As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.”

And this is where it gets really interesting, with Clark explaining that he has three movies mapped out and would love to see this trilogy come to fruition, saying: “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies... I would love to do it.”

We have already heard - although it is still unconfirmed - that there is going to be a Penguin spin-off show from the movie, so it feels like there are big Bat-based plans afoot for this new standalone world.

Away from the interviews, both Matt Reeves and DC have been dropping some massive teases about the film on Twitter. First Reeves, posted an animated poster with audio, telling us to "question everything".

DC responded with a Riddler-scrawled note that says "Let's play a game. Just me and you."

Whatever it means, it's certainly building up hype for The Batman - something that's pretty impressive given that all eyes are fixed on a certain Spider-Man right now.

