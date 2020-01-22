Big Dipper! McDonald’s to sell pots of Big Mac special sauce

Whether you like it or not, the Big Mac is a fast food staple. So much so, the menu option has become as much a trademark of the McDonald’s brand as the larger-than-life Ronald McDonald himself.



You will soon be able to re-enact the taste of the Big Mac in your own home, as the burger’s legendary special sauce will soon be available to buy as a stand alone dip.





Citizens of the UK listen up, for the time has come to rebel and dunk those chicken nuggets in copious amounts of burger sauce, pronto.





Customers will now be able to purchase 50ml pots of the sauce for 50p for a limited period from the fast food chain - and staff are already prepping for an onslaught of requests.





Available from 12 February for a limited time only, it’s going to be a race to the till.













The sauce was first introduced back in 1972 and has since only been available as part of the Big Mac burger.





Fans planning to mass buy the pots should pay attention, however, as the fast food giant has warned the sauce only has a shelf life of 7 days.





“'A limited run of the pots will go on sale and is expected to quickly sell out with restaurant staff prepped for bulk orders and big queues,” a McDonald's spokesman told The Sun.





The news comes as some sellers in the US can be found peddling 355ml plastic bottles of sauce on eBay for an eye-watering £75.





One customer told The Sun: “Special pots are great news. If there’s no limit, I will get £20 worth."





So, if you’re a dedicated follower of fast food and there’s nothing you love more than dunking your fries in a big old pot of special sauce, you’d better start queueing.



