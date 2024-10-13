Beyond Kaos! 3 hit shows Netflix just announced its renewing

It was announced this week that Netflix's Kaos will not be renewed for a second season. Anyone who has watched the show knows that this is a massive mistake. Kaos is/was a fantastic series that offered up a modern, and funny twist on Greek mythology. Plus, it starred Jeff Goldblum which is never a bad decision.

Quite rightly, the show's creator Charlie Covell is "gutted" about the news, saying about the cancelation: "Of course I’m gutted not to be making more Kaos, but I don’t want this news to overshadow what we did make…. I’m extremely proud of our show."

While there is sure to be a petition or two to get Kaos back for a second season - it was only released at the end of August, so hasn't really had the breathing space - Netflix has been renewing a number of shows of late, proving that it isn't all about cutting.

Here are 3 shows that you will definitely be seeing again...

1. The Diplomat

Image Credit: Netflix

The Diplomat will be back for season 3, Netflix has confirmed. Starring Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the new US ambassador to the UK who joins in the midst of an international crisis, it's a cracking thriller and well worth a stream.

Interestingly, the show hasn't even aired its second season yet - that premieres 31 October - so Netflix seems to have a lot of faith in the show, renewing before the viewing figures come out.

2. The Night Agent

Image Credit: Netflix

Similar to The Diplomat, The Night Agent will be getting a season 3, it has been confirmed, before its second season has even aired.

This is good news, though, as the story of FBI agent Peter Sutherland who goes from being a basement dweller to a man who is embroiled in a political conspiracy is as twisty as thrillers get.

3. Nobody Wants This

Image Credit: Netflix

Turns out everybody wants is as recent rom-com Nobody Wants This is renewed for a second season. The show stars Kristen Bell as a podcaster whose agnostic and Adam Brody as a Rabbi.

For the second season creator Erin Foster will be joined by Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan who also worked on hit HBO series Girls.



As for the other cancelations in 2024, in no particular order here are 5 more shows that we liked that Netflix decided to say goodbye to in 2024...

Shadow and Bone

Agent Elvis

Lockwood & Co.

Captain Fall

Wellmania