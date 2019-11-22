Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

John Lewis is one of the best places to shop if you want a great guarantee and reliable service. It also serves up some excellent Black Friday deals each year, even if it trades on reputation rather than just ultra-low prices.

Consider John Lewis is you're out to buy a TV. Its TV sales come with a 5-year guarantee, where other places might only offer standard one-year coverage. This matters even more if you want a Black Friday OLED or QLED TV bargain. You might have to pay hundreds for an extended warranty elsewhere.



In the past John Lewis has also offered some of the best Black Friday deals on washing machines, kitchen equipment and headphones. Black Friday isn't all about Amazon, you know.

We will update this page with all the best Black Friday John Lewis deals as they land.

Want more deals? Head over to our main best Black Friday deals hub and best Currys Black Friday deals page



40% off Emma double mattress £389.40 This memory foam mattress comes rolled up and shrunk for easy delivery. And you can get 40% off from John Lewis right now. Or direct from emma-mattress.co.uk if you prefer. Both come with a 100-night trial. View now at John Lewis

30% off Le Creuset Stoneware rainbow mugs £59.50 Give your kitchen a classy touch of colour with this selection of high-quality stoneware mugs from Le Creuset. They are currently on sale at 30% off. Each holds 350ml and is a pro at keeping your coffee hot. Buy now from John Lewis

Save £14.99 De'Longhi Dolce Gusto pod coffee machine £25 You won't find many cheaper ways to try out coffee pods than this Dolce Gusto machine at just £25. We also recommend hunting down a pod deal to go with it during Black Friday. Buy now from John Lewis

save £100 Samsung Galaxy Watch £199 Get £100 off this super smartwatch. Battery life is the USP of this particular model. It lasts up to a week between charges, making it much easier to live with than an Apple Watch. We also count this among the best run trackers around. Buy now from John Lewis

save 40% Emma Original memory foam mattress (single) £257.40 Get 40% off this Emma mattress. It comes shrunk down to a manageable size because this is a pure foam mattress. You get several different reflex foam zones for support plus a top memory foam layer for extra comfort. Emma offers a 100-day trial. Don't like it? You can send it back. Buy now from John Lewis

£100 off Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra £199 Get £100 off this excellent cordless vacuum, which runs for 30 minutes off a charge. The "extra" version of the V7 Motorhead comes with two extra cleaning tools, brushes for dusting delicate surfaces and a dirt brush for, well, less delicate ones. Buy now from John Lewis

£70 off Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling wireless headphones £128.01 These are the extra bassy version of Sony's best pair of mass market noise cancelling headphones. They are comfy, they look great and they can really pound out bass lines. Today you can save £70 off the usual price. Buy now From John Lewis

£100 off Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater £299.00 A fan for all year round, it can blow hot in the winter and cool in the summer. And thanks to Dyson's bladeless design it's very quiet too. Now at £100 off. Buy now from John Lewis

£11 OFF Anthem (PS4) This massively multi-player game is now available for less than the price of a pint. Who can say no to that kind of deal? Anthem never challenged Fortnite for popularity, but it is a riot. Buy now from John Lewis

£30 off Sony XDR-S61D Portable DAB radio DAB isn't dead yet, friends. This dinky portable radio lets you listen to your favourite stations out in the park or garden. Plug in 4x AA batteries and it'll last 17 hours away from the plug. Currently at £30 off. Buy now from John Lewis

save £10 Google Home Mini £19.00 Make your home smart for peanuts. This cute smart speaker lets you talk to Google Assistant, plays podcasts and tunes and costs just £19 today. Buy now from John Lewis