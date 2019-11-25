Best eBay Black Friday deals: no bidding required

It's time to revise your opinions if you think eBay is just a place to buy people's old tat. It offers some of the best Black Friday deals, often with a handful of quid off the prices you'll find from the usual suspects.

Each day this week eBay will also offer big discounts from a particular seller. On Monday 25 November that's clothing retailer Joules. You get an extra 24% off. 24% for 24 hours: get it?

Below we'll show you some of the best deals for today, and some of the top eBay Black Friday deals that, if stocks don't run out, should last through the week.

Don't hang around too long, particularly for clothing bargains that you'll need in a specific size. You don't want yours to disappear before you hit the checkout.

Drop by again soon for a best eBay Black Friday deals update as we will update this page reguarly.

Don't miss our best Best Black Friday deals hub for all of this year's best buys

Half price Oral-B 5000 electric toothbrush bundle £49 Get this super-value electric brush set at half price. You may see the 5000 model on sale elsewhere, but this one includes an extra pack of cross-action heads. They don’t come cheap. The brush links up to your phone to monitor how well you brush your teeth. Yep, even tooth-brushing has a techy side now. But it’ll keep your oral hygiene on point. Buy now from eBay

Half price Superdry Bluestone Jacket £39.99 The cold weather and early sunsets are here. That means it is time to bring out the winter coat. This Superdry Bluestone number is on sale for less than half price and has lots of fluffy padding to ward off those chilly winds. This deal comes direct from the Superdry store, so you can be sure these coats are 100% legit. Be sure to check out the other Superdry deals too. Buy now from eBay

Save £25 Converse All-stars £29.99 We consider £30 to be the golden price for a pair of Converse. eBay currently offers a whole loads of styles at this price. Lots of colours. Hi and lo top. Plenty of sizes. We’re tempted to pick up a couple of pairs given the price. It’s around half the usual cost: and those really are the prices you’ll pay on the high street. Buy now from eBay

Save £100+ Lego Technic Chiron kit £216 This is one of the best adult-friendly Lego sets you can buy. It’s an incredibly intricate model of a supercar worth $3 million. £329.99 is the usual price, and eBay has the best discount we could find at the time of writing, £216. It’s made up of 3599 pieces, and is a proper project for your Christmas break. Buy now from eBay

£50 off Lenovo Ideapad 320 £349 We are big fans of the Ideapad 320 series, as a laptop we can actually recommend to friends who go pale at the idea of spending a grand on a laptop. This one has a Full HD screen, a proper Intel Core processor and SSD storage for super-quick day-to-day performance. It’s £50 off the price you’ll find at other retailers, and has everything most people need in a laptop. Buy now from eBay