Best Disney Plus show reveals: Obi-Wan, She-Hulk, Mandalorian and more!

If you have been living under a rock for the last week or so, you may not know that Disney has been busy showing off its best Disney Plus show reveals.

Its been busy revealing all at the D23 Expo which is the largest Disney fan event in the world. Like Disney+, its streaming service which launches November 12, the D23 Expo showcases the best of the Mouse House under one roof - that means Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

UPDATE: It's looking more and more likely that we won't see Disney Plus in the UK until 2020. According to a new report, the reason for this has something to do with Disney's contractual obligations to Sky. The service is also currently being tested in the Netherlands, albeit with limited content available.

At this year's event the star of the show has undoubtedly been Disney+ and here's our pick of what will be shown on the service and some details about what Disney+ actually is.

What is Disney+? It is Disney's new streaming service that will showcase everything from Marvel movies and TV shows, Pixar movies and TV shows as well as Disney classics and Star Wars content.

It is Disney's new streaming service that will showcase everything from Marvel movies and TV shows, Pixar movies and TV shows as well as Disney classics and Star Wars content. What is the Disney+ release date? It will launch on November 12, in the US, Canada and a number of other countries.

It will launch on November 12, in the US, Canada and a number of other countries. Will Disney+ be launched in the UK? Annoyingly, no - well, not on November 12. The UK currently has Disney Life, an app similar to Disney+. But there is still no word how and where we will be able to see the Star Wars and Marvel TV shows. It has been rumoured that the UK won't actually get the service until 2020.

Annoyingly, no - well, not on November 12. The UK currently has Disney Life, an app similar to Disney+. But there is still no word how and where we will be able to see the Star Wars and Marvel TV shows. It has been rumoured that the UK won't actually get the service until 2020. How much will Disney+ cost? It will cost $7 a month, or $70 a year - which is nearly half the price of Netflix.

Best Disney Plus shows revealed

1. The Mandalorian





This is the big one. It's the first-ever Star Wars live-action TV show, focusing on the time between The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. What's it about? Well, a lone gunslinger is on a mission to rid the Star Wars world of its vermin (and some good guys along the way, too). It's set to be one of the most-expensive shows ever made and its series runner is none other than Jon Favreau.

2. She-Hulk

Well, this was a surprise. Not much is known about this show but Disney has revealed the logo and that this will be a TV show based on the comics of the same name where Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, gets gamma-radiated superpowers after a blood transfusion. No stars or release date have been revealed yet.

3. WandaVision





This sound utterly absurd and we are all for it. WandaVision sees The Scarlet Witch and Vision star in what is there own sort-of sitcom. While this is set to be "MCU epic" (according to Disney), one of its biggest influences in the Dick Van Dyke show! Some Marvel favourites will reprise their roles for WandaVision, including Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi





The biggest non-surprise ever, but it's still brilliant that it has been made official - Ewan MacGregor will reprise his role as Obi Wan Kenobi for a TV shows that's set for Disney+. We don't know much else, but MacGregor took to the stage for the official announcement. Filming is set for 2020.

5. The World According to Jeff Goldblum

One part of Disney+ that isn't getting much news is the fact that you will be able to get some cool National Geographic documentaries through the service. One of the most fun will be The World According To Jeff Goldblum - a show where Jeff "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections". As you will see from the trailer, this will be a must watch.

6. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will be the best team up since Ant & Dec. Although we don't quite know how the show (and what timeline) will link to the MCU, it is great to see two fan favourites get their own show spin-off. This and Loki will be two of the most intriguing and action packed shows on Disney+.

7. Star Wars: The Clone Wars





One of the best things Disney+ is doing is reprising Star Wars: The Clone Wars for one final season - something it badly needs. The new season will continue on after the cancellation in 2013 and will see the likes of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex back. This one is set for February 2020.

8. Earth to Ned

The Dark Crystal’s Jim Henson is creating a new puppet show for Disney+ called Earth to Ned. This comedy talk show is a far-cry away from the drama and Skeksis-filled terror of The Dark Crystal, as the premise of this 30-minute show is Ned - a blue alien - interviewing real-life celebrities. Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius had originally been tasked with assessing Earth in preparation for invasion but have instead become obsessed with the planet’s pop culture and have decided to host a talk show. There’s no release date for this one yet.

Until Disney+ is released, here's our pick of the best TV shows right now.