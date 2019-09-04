Best deals of the week - from Kentucky bourbon to this PS4 bundle

Here at Shortlist, we are always looking for the best products, but often good buys come with a hefty price tag Not here, though.

This is a list of the best deals we've found this week. There are toothbrushes, a whole lot of whisky, and one major PS4 bundle stuck on the end, too.

These deals have been hand-picked by the Shortlist team. We look for the things that we love to buy and make sure there’s a decent discount attached to them.

So without further ado, here are our picks of the week.



46% off Braun FaceSpa Pro 912 Facial Epilator £69.99 - was £129.99 This Braun Facial Epilator is the first device of its kind. The FaceSpa 912 not only removes those unwanted hairs but also cleanses and tones the skin too. It’s rechargeable and cordless, so perfect for travel. Everyone needs a little TLC. View now at Amazon

63% off Oral-B Pro 2 2900 Electric Toothbrush £44.99 - was £119 Right now, there is £74 of this twin pack of Oral-B Pro 2 2900 toothbrushes. This electric toothbrush has a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard, a long battery life (that lasts more than 2 weeks) and two cleaning modes; daily clean and gum care. View now at Amazon





70% off Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush £69.99 - was £229.99 If you thought the last Oral-B toothbrush had some good tech, wait to see what this one offers. The SmartSeries 6500 was featured on our best electric toothbrush list because has five cleaning modes, Bluetooth connectivity, a clock-like timer and it has pressure sensors that automatically slow the speed if you brush too hard. View now at Amazon



25% off Seedlip Spice 94 Non-alcoholic Spirit £20.95 - was £27.97 Going teetotal should not mean having to give up the good drinks, and now with Seedlip’s Spice 94 you don’t have to. With flavours of mandarin, ginger and lemongrass, the spirit pairs perfectly with tonic or soda water. View now at Amazon



28% off Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey £23 - was £32 This Kentucky bourbon is from the state’s oldest distillery site. Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, which is featured on our best bourbon list, currently has a decent 28% off, bring the price down from £32 to £23. In terms of taste, it has aromas of dried fruit, vanilla and tobacco spice, with flavours of toffee and spice and a warm finish. View now at Amazon



34% off Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey £22.99 - £35.99 Wild Turkey 101’s recipe has been unchanged since before Prohibition so they must be doing something right. This Kentucky straight bourbon whisky also made it onto our best bourbon list because it offers serious flavour. It is “rich with vanilla and caramel” with additional notes of honey and oranges. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in an Old Fashioned. View now at Amazon



36% off Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey £23 - was £36 Gentleman Jack is a classier Tennessee Whiskey from one of the most famous whiskey brands. The drink undergoes a double charcoal mellowing for smoothness and has a smoked oak flavour with notes of caramel and vanilla. Serve it neat, or on ice. View now at Amazon



Amazon Exclusive PS4 500GB with 3 PS Hits Game Bundle £229.99 This PS4 bundle is an Amazon exclusive, and it sure does have a lot to offer. For £229.99, you get a Jet Black 500GB PS4, a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller and three games (all of which are on our best PS4 games shortlist); Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered. View now at Amazon



