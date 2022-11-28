The 20 best Cyber Monday deals you need to know about

Black Friday? Completed it, mate. That’s right Black Friday is over for another year but there is still a final deals push before Christmas, thanks to something called Cyber Monday.

No, it’s not the day the Terminator uprising was predicted (that was 29 August, 1997 obviously) but another 24 hours of deals and here we showcase the best Cyber Monday deals you need to know about.

We know you are busy, so we have distilled the best deals into this very article - from booze to games, razors to earphones this is our choice of the best Cyber Monday deals.

The 20 Best UK Cyber Monday Deals

SAVE £80 - 53% off Nespresso Vertua Next £69 - WAS £150 The Nespresso Vertua Next is the latest espresso machine from Nespresso, offering five cup sizes and a smaller, stylish chassis. There's a fantastic deal on the coffee machine right now. Buy the Nespresso Vertua Next now

SAVE £60.99 (28%) Beats Fit Pro ££159 - WAS: £219 We are big fans of Beats Fit Pro, a great set of true-wireless earphones. With 24 hours’ battery life (if you add in the case), sweat resistance and decent sound, these earphones are still our go-to when we head to the gym. We haven’t seen them cheaper than this deal right now. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £30 (50%) Philips OneBlade ££29.99 - WAS: £59.99 The Philips OneBlade is a joy to use. It comes with four different trim lengths, an extra blade and a travel pouch which makes it an ideal travel companion. Battery life is 60 minutes and it will fully charge in four hours. This one can be used as a shaver or a trimmer and is currently half the price. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £6.30 (23%) Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Gift Tin ££21.70 - WAS: £28 Honey goes incredibly well with bourbon, which makes Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey one of the more moreish drinks we have tried. Personally, we like it neat (by a roasting fire) but it also tastes great with a dose of lemonade. This one is a perfect present as it comes in a gift tin. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £20 (36% Off!) Sonic Frontiers £34.99 - WAS: £54.99 We weren’t expecting the newest Sonic game to go down in price so quickly - it was only released 8 November - but that’s the joy of Cyber Monday. There is some 36% off right now which is a cracking price for this 3D open-world platformer. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £22 (44%) Amazon FireStick 4K £27.99 - WAS: £49.99 The Amazon FireStick 4K is down to a fantastic price right now. If you haven’t yet made your TV smart, then this is one of the easiest ways to do so. All you have to do is plug it into your TV, connect to your Wi-Fi and sign up to your streaming service of choice. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £7 (28%) Throw Throw Avocado £17.99 - WAS: £24.99 Exploding Kittens is one of our favourite card games and this one is by the same team. Throw Throw Avocado combines dodgeball (seriously) and cards, with this fast and fraught and can be played with up to six players. Age wise, anyone aged 7 and above will love this one. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £40 (34% Off!) JBL Flip 5 £79 - WAS: £119.99 The JBL Flip 5 is back to its lowest-ever price and we think it’s a solid deal for a big-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker. This one is waterproof, has a 12-hour charge and will be ideal when the weather improves and you are having a party in the garden. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £22 (18%) The A500 Mini £97.99 - WAS: £119.99 Anyone who was an Amiga fan will adore this retro games console. It comes packing some 25 classic Amiga games, including: The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director's Cut, Zool and more. The console comes complete with mouse and gamepad. and this is the cheapest we’ve seen this console. Buy now from Amazon

Save 53% Roku Express £13.99 - WAS: £29.99 The Roku Express is Roku's cheapest-ever streaming stick and now it comes in at one of its lowest prices. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £500 - 36% OFF! LG OLED C2 48" 4K Smart TV £899 - WAS: £1,399.99 Simply one of the best TVs you can buy right now, with a whopping £500 off the price. If you are looking for an OLED which is the perfect size for the average living room, then this is most certainly it. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £89.32 (24% off) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones £290.68 - WAS: £380 With best-in-class noise cancelling, 30 hours' battery life and a superb design, these are some of the best headphones you can buy right now - complete with a hefty discount. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £91.00 - 36% off! Sony WF-1000XM4 £159 - WAS: £250 The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds offer fantastic noise cancelling, decent battery life and look brilliant, too. These are one of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £8.00 (23%) Hendrick's Lunar Gin £27 - WAS: £35 This limited edition gin is one of our favourites and currently in our best gin list. It's got a wonderful flavour, packed with citrus and light spice - a perfect one, then, for when the days are getting darker. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £100 - 25% off! Google Pixel 6a £299 - WAS: £399 This phone was only released in mid-2022 and now there's a cool £100 off the thing. If you fancy a Google phone for a cut-down price, this one is for you. Buy from Amazon now

26% OFF! Sonos Roam SL £118 - WAS: £159.99 This is everything the Sonos Roam is, minus the voice control. Sonos' ultra-portable speaker is a great way into the world of Sonos. Buy now from Amazon

39% off! Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky £16.99 - WAS £28 This David Beckham endorsed whisky is at a cracking price right now. Matured in bourbon casks, with a lovely bit of vanilla coming through when you are drinking, this is a whisky that goes well with cola - or as a dram on its own. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £11.51 (32%) Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey 1 Litre £23.99 - WAS: £35.50 Aged in Oloroso sherry casks Black Bush offers yo rich fruity notes and a deep intense character. It's blended for a much smoother finish. Buy now from Amazon

33% OFF! LEGO 10302 Icons Optimus Prime Transformers Figure Set £106.50 - WAS:£159.99 This is the cheapest we have seen this LEGO Optimus Prime and we must admit we have fallen a little bit in love with this LEGO set. It comprises: 1508 bricks and once constructed, will actually transform from truck to robot! Buy now from Amazon

50% off! Paramount Plus £34.95 - WAS: £69.90 a year Save 50% on the price of Paramount Plus, the streaming service which is packed with Paramount movies and shows. It's 50% off 1 year, then £6.99 a month after until cancelled, at any time. This deal is for new and former customers only. Buy now from Paramount Plus

The 10 best US Cyber Monday Deals

74% off! One Night Ultimate Werewolf $6.49 - WAS: $24.99 This classic deduction/bluff game is a lot of fun. The premise is simple: you are either a villager who is hunting down who are werewolves, or a werewolf trying to evade being uncovered. Right now, there's a fantastic price off of this game. Buy now from Amazon

Save 40% Roku Express $17.99 - WAS: $29.99 Get 300+ free live TV channels and Roku Originals through the Roku Express, plus access to Netflix and more. Buy now from Amazon US

36% off! Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $213 - WAS: $137.34 Get the Top Gun look on the cheap right now, with this decent Ray-Ban discount. There are a number of colors to choose from and more style from the Ray-Ban range have also been discounted. Buy now from Amazon

35% off! Sony WF-1000XM4 $179.99 - WAS: $278 If you are looking for some of the best true-wireless earphones around right now, then look no further. We have never seen the Sony WF-1000XM4 at a price this low. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE $79 (41%) Kindle Paperwhite $110.97 - WAS: $189.97 This is a great deal which includes a Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-supported, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. Buy now from Amazon

40% off! Jabra Elite 7 Pro $119.99 - WAS: $199.99 These are fantastic true-wireless ear buds that have a significant discount right now. Sound clarity is fantastic and you get up to 8 hours battery and 30hrs with the case. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE $69.99 (58%) Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini $49.99 - WAS $119.98 This is a great bundle. We would have expected the Echo Show 5 - a nice smart speaker with video capabilities - alone to be this price, but you also get a decent security cam, too. Buy now from Amazon

31% OFF! JBL Flip 6 $89.95 - WAS: $129.95 This is a lovely portable speaker which offers powerful sound and deep bass and is IPX7 waterproof. There's 12 hours of playtime and JBL PartyBoost means you can pair multiple speakers. Buy now from Amazon

30% OFF! Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine $125 - WAS: $179 We are big fans of the Nespresso Vertuo Next. Now with 30% off, for this you get a one-touch coffee machine that uses the bigger Nespresso pods. Buy now from Amazon