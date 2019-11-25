Best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals... so far

Apple AirPods are some of the most earbuds around, which means we're pretty certain that plenty of you will be pleased to know there are some decent Black Friday deals on them right now.

Discounts on Apple AirPods are not easy to come by and it's fair to say that without any money off, the earbuds can be pretty darn expensive. Luckily, Black Friday sales have arrived to save the day - these are the best Apple AirPods deals we've come across.

And, don't worry if you've not found the deal (or price) you wanted. There's still plenty of time for more deals to roll in. We'll be updating this page throughout the Black Friday period to bring you the best Apple AirPod deals we can find.

20% off Apple Airpods with Charging Case (latest Model) £159.00 The latest Apple AirPods have been given a cool £40 discount. These offer a great way into True Wireless headphones, look good and are Siri compatible.

12% off Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case £139 (was £159) Some of the most popular earphones on the market. This case holds charge for 24 hours of listening and is simply charged with a lightning cable. The AirPods are set-up with 'one touch', they're noise-cancelling and you can change the volume by simply asking Siri.





14% off Apple wireless charging case for AirPods £69 (was £79) This AirPod case charges wireless so no need for a cable, you can instead just use a charging mat. However, if it dies while you're not at home, charging with a lightning cable also works. It also has an LED indicator on the front to show your earbuds are charging.




