Beer52's virtual beer festival is offering big discounts right now

Online beer honchos Beer52 are putting on another Cyber Fest, to make sure that we are all in supply of a good ale or two while in lockdown.

Cyber Fest, according to Beer52, is all about "giving beer lovers the opportunity to come together once more, share a unique live-streaming experience, and this time support a wider array of the Beer52 community’s favourite international breweries from over 12 different countries".



Tickets to the online ale festival or on sale now and they are currently cut price. Early bird day tickets are £34.99 (usually £49.99) and an early bird weekender pass is £64.99 (usually £99.99), with a delivery cost of £4.99 for all orders.

The one-day tickets come with a case of 12 beers, the weekend tickets come with a case of 24 beers.

Beer52 will then ship out your case of craft beers in the w/c 25th May, alongside a Beer List and schedule to follow during the festival and details on how to access the live stream.

The live-stream will feature virtual, back-to-back tastings and Q&A sessions with the brewers behind each beer in the box, as well as things like brewery tours and the like thrown in.



Cyber Fest 1 was the world's first online beer festival of its kind and sold out fairly swiftly. It had its share of celebs joining in with the drinking, too, Irish comedian Chris O’Dowd Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos were among those who attended online.

As well as getting to taste a whole load of new beer, the festival has been designed to put a bit of cash into a number of independent brewers coffers, many of which are suffering thanks to the world being in lockdown.

Head to Beer52's site for more information. And if this has gotten you thirsty for more virtual drinking, then head to our virtual pubs guide.