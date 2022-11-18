Become Star-Lord with this huge Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 Black Friday discount

The Black Friday deals are already rolling in thick and fast ahead of the big day of sales on November 25, as Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday Week. However, it can be tricky to separate the great deals from the average ones. Luckily, we’ve spotted a fantastic early Black Friday gaming deal for the PS5 that’s well worth your time and may not last that long, so jump on it while you can.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game for the PS5 has a huge 69% discount right now. The game lets you play as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, putting you at the centre of a swashbuckling, space-faring new story that feels faithful to the characters you know and love but with a fresh spin.

There’s some great narrative here, funny banter between the characters and battles that let you use Star-Lord’s blaster guns and jet boot drop kicks.

We are big fans of the game that does away with all that multi-player nonsense, which is why it takes a spot in our best PS5 games list.

At the time of writing, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game for the PS5 has a great 69% discount in the UK, where it’s down to £18.66 from £59.99 (that’s a huge saving of £41.33).

If you don’t have a PS5, then you can also bag yourself a Black Friday bargain with the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game for the PS4, which is now £12.99 down from £24.95 (a decent saving of £11.96).

It brings you all of the same story and action, just without the next-gen benefits of the PS5.

