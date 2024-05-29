Batman spin-off The Penguin gets UK streaming home

UK readers will be able to watch Batman universe TV show The Penguin on Sky and NOW later this year when it arrives.

Sky has snagged streaming rights for The Penguin in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, according to Deadline.

Its home over in the US is HBO Max, which we knew from the start as this is a Warner Bros. production, and WB owns HBO.

Those in the UK and Europe won't have to suffer any release lag either, as The Penguin will be broadcast across the US and Europe on the same date.

This is not the first bit of good news NOW and Sky subscribers have had of late. In mid-May we heard the entire run of The Walking Dead was coming to the streamer, along with future spin-offs such as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

We don’t yet know the most important bit, though: when is The Penguin coming out, exactly?

It's pencilled in for Autumn 2024, or "the Fall” for US readers, but that’s a fairly wide window.

The Penguin will see Colin Farrell reprise the role of Oswald Cobblepot, having played the classic villain in 2022 flick The Batman. It helped secure the movie an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, although The Whale ended up snagging the award.

The first season of The Penguin will feature eight episodes, and will follow the events of the 2022 film, charting Cobblepot’s rise to become a Gotham city crime kingpin.

If it’s as good as we hope, The Penguin could be an important step in the rise of DC, which has been a long time coming after James Gunn became creative head in 2022.

However, Gunn is not credited on The Penguin. Lauren LeFranc leads the production, following writing and production jobs on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove and YouTube Premium series Impulse.