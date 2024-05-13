Sky and NOW revealed as the new home of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finally has a UK release date, and we now know it’s coming to SKY’s NOW.

UK viewers will be able to watch the show with a NOW subscription from May 31.

Missed the The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live first time around? This series is a spin-off of the original zombie show. It’s set after the conclusion of the main series, and focuses on Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The show was first broadcast by AMC in the US, back in February 2024. And it was a massive hit, apparently.

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the most successful series in the history of AMC+, even including the original series,” says AMC executive vice president Mike Pears. “It is fitting that it will lead the way as Sky brings this entire universe to U.K. fans in the coming weeks and months on Sky and NOW.”

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was generally well-liked by the critics, and currently sits at 88% fresh at Rotten Tomatoes.

The thrill here for old-school fans of the series is in seeing Andrew Lincoln return, and resuming the love storyline between Rick and Michonne.

There’s more than just The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live coming for NOW subscribers too. This is part of a much wider content distribution deal that could keep you busy for, well, absolutely ages.

From May 19, the full 11-season run of The Walking Dead will come to NOW. Further spin-offs the Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are heading our way too, but not this month.

Daryl Dixon, first broadcast in September 2023, will come to NOW this August, while Dead City is due “later this year.” The second seasons of these spin-offs are on the cards too, once they’re out.