​Atari’s take on the classic Pong game is the dose of nostalgia we need

The new Pong Quest game is a little, erm, different...

Danielle de Wolfe
01 April 2020

Nothing evokes peak levels of nostalgia quite like retro video games. Now, in news that’s set to put a smile on the faces of gamers everywhere, Atari has announced it’s reviving an all time classic in the form of Pong.

OK, so it’s not quite a straightforward revival - and this is where things get a little odd.


Pong Quest as it’s known is currently in development and hopes to be a new one-of-a-kind role play game (RPG) based on the original Pong concept. Atari really do like a revival, don't they?




Players will guide a heroic paddle through multiple dungeons based on other classic Atari games - think Asteroids and Centipede. It’s pretty much the ultimate Atari mash-up.


The slightly strange hybrid concept will allow players to customise their paddles with designs and ‘clothing’, alongside customising Pong balls and picking up other rewards.


The highlight? Probably the four-person multiplayer mode that enables players to take their customised balls into online battle scenarios.


Set to be priced at $15 (around £12), the game is set to be available across PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One. We also know it’ll be this spring, with the exact launch date still to be announced.


