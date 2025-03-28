AYANEO Pocket ACE retro gaming handheld: 3:2 display and oodles of power

AYANEO is one of the key players in the handheld gaming space, offering a wide range of devices—some that lean more toward modern aesthetics with PC power, whilst others cater to retro oriented needs with Android under the hood. The new AYANEO Pocket ACE definitely falls into the latter camp.

The Pocket ACE runs Android OS and leans hard into the retro vibe. Thanks to the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, the handheld can easily play classic games and modern mobile titles on its 4.5-inch screen (the size of a small smartphone), but it's all housed in an old school chassis that has echoes of the past.

Despite the retro stylings, there are still triggers on the shoulders and two Hall-effect analogue sticks on either side, helping bring older games to life with a more modern control scheme. Hall-effect sticks will thankfully avoid drift issues – and there is still the traditional D-pad for any purists out there.

What helps the Pocket ACE stand out compared to other handhelds of this size is the large 6,000mAh battery and 40W fast charging capabilities, meaning you should have plenty of battery life for your gaming needs.

Haptic feedback on the triggers is also something to get excited about, as this detail is often missed on handhelds of this kind.

We’ve yet to see the handheld in action, and there’s also no release date or price point, but hopefully we will know more soon. What we do know, though is that there are three different colour options on offer, ranging from white to black and grey with red detailing, which is usually part of any AYANEO’s retro-inspired look. That chipset is super powerful too, which should make it just as good for modern mobile gaming as it is for older emulated titles.