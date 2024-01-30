Apple TV+ teases the return of one of its biggest shows

Apple TV Plus has built itself a reputation for launching hit series after hit series - and breakout star Severance is no exception.

A double Emmy Award-winning show which first landed on the streaming service back in 2022, the genre-morphing hit gripped audiences with its adrenaline-fuelled story arc.

But then things went quiet. Really quiet.

The knock-on effects of the 2023 writers strike saw the pause button pressed on the hit series, with fans ravenous for any small crumb of news regarding the show's future.

Now though, in true Apple fashion, a first-look picture has landed on social media in what's believed to be a green light where series two of Severance is concerned.

Posted to Instagram, the black and white shot sees Adam Scott sprinting down a hallway at light-speed whilst flanked by a film crew.

Sure, we could read into it a hundred times over (and we will), but little else is known about the series as it stands.

The delay is also believed to have been caused by additional behind-the-scenes goings-ons, including an alleged “falling out” between the show's top-tier showrunners, Dan Erickson and Martin Friedman.

It's an alleged dispute that dates back to the filming of season one.

However, producer Ben Stiller appeared to shut down reports of a rift, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "No one's going to the break room. We're on the same really slow schedule we've always been on.

"Same target air date we've always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible."



The show is approaching two years since it first hit our screens to critical acclaim, with its biotechnology premise - a medical procedure called "severance" separates the memories of their employees where their work and home lives are concerned.

The cast have remained quiet where plot spoilers are concerned, with Patricia Arquette, who plays Harmony Cobel, the only member to reveal a tidbit of information.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she noted that fans should be: "Be scared, very scared."

Given filming for series two has only just got underway, it's unlikely the show's next instalment will land on our screens before the end of 2024.

Plus, Apple is yet to reveal an official release date for the much-loved series.

In the meantime, we're going to head back and rewatch series one - after all, we love a jump scare.