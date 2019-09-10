New Apple iPad 7th gen revealed: Apple cuts price but not specs

Apple took to the stage to reveal a bevy of new products this week - one of those was a brand-new iPad - called the iPad 7th Generation.





The new iPad has a floating keyboard option, which means more room for workload. You can connect an SD card or thumb drive to it and it weighs around 1lb





As with all other iPads, it's got the home button with TouchID, has up to 10 hours of battery life and it supports Apple Pencil - simply swipe from corner with pencil to take a screenshot.









The new iPad uses iPadOS, has a 10.2-inch display, an A10 Fusion chip

and is made from 100% recyclable aluminium - something that Apple is going big on this year.





You will get one year of Apple TV plus included for free and the iPad seventh gen is set to cost $329 (or $299 for education customers). You can order now and it starts shipping on September 30.





If you want to know more about the iPad, then head to our best iPad guide.



