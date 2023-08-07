Animal Crossing LEGO sets are incoming

LEGO plans to release a bunch of Animal Crossing sets next year for the first time, according to a LEGO leaker.

These Animal Crossing LEGO sets will be released in March 2024 according to the exabrickslegogo_ Instagram account.

It suggests five new sets are on the way, with pricing ranging from $14.99 to $79.99 and up to 535 pieces a kit.

This news was also discussed by LEGO YouTuber Brick Clicker who says the game character minifigs will have custom moulded heads rather than simply relying on the classic LEGO shape.

We don’t yet have any details on what these sets will feature. However, way back in 2020, LEGO reviewed a fan-made Nook’s Cranny set as part of its LEGO Ideas initiative.

If you have seen any pics related to this story, it’s likely one of this set, which features on LEGO’s own blog back in September 2020.

But what could we see from the Animal Crossing Universe?

Nothing in the game world is that large, which helps explain why we aren’t seeing a mammoth Star Wars Millennium Falcon style set in this initial run. However, we can picture a fishing scene, perhaps a farm, and a depiction of Animal Crossing’s iconic fruit-laden trees.

The last main line Animal Crossing game was released back in 2020, New Horizons, and became many folks’ “pandemic game.”

Since then we’ve had Happy Home Paradise DLC, but there’s no word of a follow-up.

However, there is still a lot of love out there for this blissed-out series, and the last was a smash hit to a level some Nintendo Switch owners may not have appreciated. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 42.79 million copies as of June 2023 according to Nintendo, making it the second best-selling game for the console after Mario Kart 8.

You can currently get LEGO sets based on Mario, Sonic, Minecraft and Forbidden West. Animal Crossing feels as good a fit for a LEGO conversion as any of these.

