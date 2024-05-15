An epic, evil Lord the Rings set is coming to the LEGO store

LEGO released an epic Rivendell set in 2023, but now it’s time for Mordor to shine. A massive Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr set is on the way.

If it’s been a while since you dusted off those Lord of the Rings Extended Edition DVDs, Barad-dûr is Sauron’s stronghold, on which the great evil eye sits.

Just from a glance you can tell LEGO has managed to capture the menacing scale of Barad-dûr, painted in both the original novels and the Peter Jackson films.

It’s comprised of 5471 pieces, a little fewer than the 6167 pieces of the Rivendell set. However, this one is a whopper. It’s 83cm tall when put together, and 45cm wide.

Like all of these gargantuan sets, LEGO recommends it for builders of 18 years and older.

We never got to actually venture to Barad-dûr in the Lord of the Rings books or films, offering a certain license as to what is put inside.

The first floor features “Gollum’s hideout, a weapons forge and a prison with a raisable Orc cage.”

Above that is a throne room, the Mouth of Sauron’s study, a library and Sauron’s Palantir. Right up at the top, the Eye of Sauron lights-up and uses translucent bricks for the full effect. And the Black Gate is “automated” apparently.

The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr includes 10 minifigs, including Frodo and Sam — who never actually went to Barad-dûr, but we’d rather have them here than not.

We also get Sauron, Gollum, the Mouth of Sauron, Gothmog, and a quartet of other Mordor minions.

LEGO Insiders will be able to order The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr from June 1, and it’ll go on general sale from June 4.

It’s a pricey one, though. At £399.99/$459.99 only a few LEGO sets cost more, including The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell, The Eiffel Tower and the iconic LEGO Titanic. If you're feeling flush you can even buy multiple sets and stack the tower higher, as it's a modular design.

Those who buy before June 7 will also get a free Fell Beast kit worth £26.99.