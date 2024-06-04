Amazon Prime Video reveals its next big video game adaptation

Amazon has revealed that it will be jumping into the video game adaptation, er, game once more with a new showing coming later this year.

Based on SEGA's wildly successful Yakuza franchise, Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be a live-action adaptation and will be set across two timelines - 1995 and 2005.

The 2005 timeline is an interesting one, as this was when the first game was based.

As for plot. it's as follows: "Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an original crime-suspense-action series, follows the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity."

Image Credit: Prime Video

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be directed by Masaharu Take (Journey of the Sky Goddess) and the series has cast Ryoma Takeuchi as the lead character, Kazuma Kiryu.

Speaking about the new show, director Masaharu Take said: “I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

“The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon. Please look forward to Kazuma Kiryu, played by Ryoma Takeuchi.”

Yakuza: Like a Dragon follows on from the success of Fallout, which was based on the video game franchise of the same name. It was a huge success for Prime Video and a second series has already been announced.



Prime Video is also working on a God Of War TV show and we're sure that there are more in the works.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released on Prime Video 24 October.

