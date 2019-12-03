Amazon Prime football fixtures: how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime for free

Amazon Prime is no longer just about picking up presents for your loved ones - it's now the prime place for Premier League football, too.

Not content with offering up movies and TV on Amazon Prime Video, the web giant has also snapped up 20 key Premier League games, that you can watch through its streaming service.

That's right - it's not just the likes of Sky and BT Sports that have Premier League games, but Amazon Prime too - and they begin streaming from 3 December.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video.





First you need a subscription...

This is the easy bit - you need a subscription to Amazon Prime to watch the Premier League on the service. If you haven't yet signed up, then it would be a good idea to. Just head to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. This will give you 30 days' free streaming.

Amazon currently has 20 Premier League games and will showcase them throughout December, with the final game on the 20th December. This means, technically, you can get all the Amazon Prime Premier League football for free.





If you are already a Prime member, head here...

Head to the Amazon Prime Premier League landing page to see all the game available and plan your football watching.

The 20 Premier League games you can watch on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Premier League football fixtures

When it comes to the Premier League games on show, these are the games that will be shown:

Tuesday 3 December

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth (7.30pm kick-off)

Burnley v Man City (8.15pm kick-off)

Wednesday 4 December



Man Utd v Tottenham Hotspur (7.30pm kick-off)

Chelsea v Aston Villa (7.30pm kick-off)

Southampton v Norwich City (7.30pm kick-off)

Leicester City v Watford (7.30pm kick-off)

Wolves v West Ham (7.30pm kick-off)

Liverpool v Everton (8.15pm kick-off)

Thursday 5 December



Sheffield United v Newcastle United (7.30pm kick-off)

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion (8.15pm kick-off)

Thursday 26 December



Crystal Palace v West Ham (3pm kick-off)

Everton v Burnley (3pm kick-off)

Sheffield United v Watford (3pm kick-off)

Man Utd v Newcastle United (5.30pm kick-off)

Leicester City v Liverpool (8pm kick-off)

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion (12.30pm kick-off)

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal (3pm kick-off)

Aston Villa v Norwich City (3pm kick-off)

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm kick-off)

Friday 27 December

Wolves v Man City (7.45pm kick-off)

Who's commentating and hosting Premier League football on Amazon Prime?

That's a good question and we have the answer. Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Jim Rosenthal will be hosting. Punditry will come in the form of Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch, Roberto Martinez, Lee Dixon, Harry Redknapp, Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen.

When it comes to commentary, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Connor McNamara, Guy Mowbray and Ian Darke will be on hand, with analysis from the likes of Andy Townsend, Ally McCoist, Glenn Hoddle, Sue Smith and Kevin Kilbane.

In short: all the people that you know and love from the likes of Sky and BT Sport, so you should feel at home watching it.

Are Amazon Prime's Premier league games in 4K?



Some are, annoyingly. The following games will be in the 4K, with a 1080p feed for the rest.