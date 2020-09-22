The best Amazon Prime Day gin deals (2020): what to expect

You might be wondering what the hell happened to all the gin deals in July. Well, Amazon Prime Day (usually a July event) hasn't actually happened yet.
The good news is that doesn't mean that there won't be an Amazon Prime Day this year. In fact Amazon Prime Day 2020 could be happening soon - with many rumours are pointing to a mid-October event.
Until Amazon announces something officially, we look back to the gin bargains that took place last year.
Trendiest tipple of last year? Gin was definitely in the running. Last year's Amazon Prime Day gin deals were a great way to widen your palate, and start sounding like a connoisseur.
Last year, you could have saved up to a third off the price of some world-renowned bottles.
Jinzu Gin was the most exotic Amazon Prime Day in deal of the lot. This Japanese gin has flavour elements of sake incorporated into the mix and it was heavily discounted.
If you were after something a little more all-purpose? then Tanqueray No. Ten gin was given a discount as was a real party gin, from Firebox called Unicorn Tears.
For more gin suggestions, don't miss our article on the best gins. Below we have some gift guides for you and all the information about the Amazon Prime Day gin deals we found last year (note: none of these are available right now).
