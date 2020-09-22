The best Amazon Prime Day whisky deals (2020): what to expect

Whiskey or whisky? Caramel or peaty flavours? There's a whole world of flavour in this particular kind of alcohol, and you'll find those different poles represented in the Amazon Prime Day whisky deals (2020).



At least we hope you will, as the event hasn't actually happened yet. It was meant to be in July that Amazon Prime Day 2020 rocked up, discounted whisky bottle in hand. But that month came and went while many of us were still in lockdown.

Now, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is poised for a mid-October launch - well, that's what all the rumours are saying anyway.

To get you in the mood, here are some of the whisky bargains you could have got in last year's Prim Day.

There was up up to 45% off a bottle, the kind of saving you don't see every day, from the likes of Laphroaig (which is in our best whisky round-up), Jack Daniel's blend, Gentleman Jack, and the 10-year matured Talisker single malt from the Isle of Skye.

While you wait for the deals, here are some gift guides and a rundown of some of the whisky deals we found last year.

The best Amazon Prime Day whisky deals last year

45% off! Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £18.49 There's a massive £ 14.50 off this bottle of Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Given it's Speyside, don't go expecting a peaty, smokey taste - this one is light and all the better for it. Especially at 45% off! View on Amazon now

42% off! Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, 70 cl £18.99 Filtered through charcoal, Gentleman Jack is a more refined version of Jack Daniel's you know and love. It's mellow enough to drink straight and is a bit of a steal at £18. View now at Amazon

38% off! Auchentoshan Three Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl £27.50 Auchentoshan is labelled three wood for a reason: it's been matured in a bourbon cask and two different sherry casks. The result is a dark chocolate lip smacking whisky. It normally retails for £40 plus, so this is a good deal. View now at Amazon

33% off! Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky – From the shores of the Isle of Skye – 70cl £27.99 Talisker 10 Year Old is one of the most popular single malts around, given it's sold in most supermarkets. The taste is full-bodied but it still tastes light. There's a slight smokiness to it, too, which makes it a decent all round scotch. View now at Amazon