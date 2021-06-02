Amazon Prime Day 2021 date revealed: get ready for some bargains!

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has been revealed, with the shopping giant unleashing a barrage of bargains this 21 and 22 June.

The two-day event, according to Amazon, we can all expect some massive savings from the likes of LEGO, Bosch, Fitbit and Philips - as well as a load of movies and TV shows given discounts.

While it may seem like it was only yesterday that we had Amazon Prime Day, you are kind of right. The event was delayed in 2020, thanks to Covid, and instead of taking place in June, it took place in October. This made it feel not quite as special as just a month later Amazon's big Black Friday deals event took place. Now, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in its rightful place in June.

According to Amazon there will be 2 million deals in total across the site, as well as discounts on Prime Video, Amazon Music and Prime Gaming.

To make sure small businesses don't miss out, Amazon has revealed a new incentive for bargain hunters.

“This Prime Day, we’re offering Prime members millions of deals from great brands which we know our customers love. We’re also continuing our support for the small businesses selling on Amazon by running our ‘spend £10 get £10 offer’, which will help thousands of smaller companies in the run up to Prime Day,” explains John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager.

“As a Prime Day first, we’re also delighted to be increasing our donations to charity when customers shop through AmazonSmile, so there is plenty for everyone this year.”

