Amazon is giving away a free Fallout game to celebrate its new Prime Video show

If you're a gaming fan then listen up, because Amazon has announced it's giving away a free Fallout game to celebrate the release of its brand new show.

Coming to Prime Video this April, Fallout is the latest video game to be transformed into a future small screen hit.

It comes off the back of HBO smash The Last of Us, a show which took the world by storm when Pedro Pascal joined forces with Bella Ramsey in the post-apocalyptic world (and this is why the game is worth playing btw).

Now, Prime Video is set to unleash a similarly grizzly tale, set against a backdrop of death and destruction - and they're giving away one of its biggest games absolutely free.

For those unfamiliar with Fallout's premise, this post-apocalyptic concept was first released in 1997 (yes, it really is nearly 30 years old) under the full name Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game, but has stood the test of time thanks to its solid story arc and visionary gameplay.

A tale which later spawned a successful film franchise, the Prime Video release stands as testament to the enthralling nature of the game.

The upcoming series is once again set some 200 years on form an apocalypse.

Following a community living in luxury fallout shelters amidst mass violence and bloodshed, the series is set to star Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) among others.

Running until March 6, the giveaway will see Amazon Prime subscribers offered a free copy of Fallout on PC.



Plus, you'll be excited to her this RPG isn’t the only giveaway on the cards this month where Prime Gaming is concerned.

As part of the monthly rotation, Prime members are served up a selection of lesser-known titles as well as well known classics on the house, with February's offering including: Atari Mania, Breakout: Recharged and Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery VR.

We're officially giving February's selection our seal of approval.

Prime Gaming has rapidly become one of the service's best Prime membership benefits.

Accessed through the Prime Gaming hub, the monthly free downloads are available to claim via the site's “Games” tab.

Widely considered one of the most influential RPGs of all time, we can't wait to get our hands on this classic release ahead of the show's launch.

Prime Video's new Fallout television series will arrive on the platform on April 12.